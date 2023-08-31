Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the Benchmark Company's 2023 TMT One-on-One Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 2023 Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) One-on-One Conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Atomera is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Benchmark Company representative, or contact Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

