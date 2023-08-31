Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.08.23
21:59 Uhr
6,350 US-Dollar
-0,100
-1,55 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2023 | 22:14
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the Benchmark Company's 2023 TMT One-on-One Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company's 2023 Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) One-on-One Conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Atomera is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Benchmark Company representative, or contact Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779137/atomera-to-present-at-the-benchmark-companys-2023-tmt-one-on-one-conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.