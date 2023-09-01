Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company") is today providing an update on the acquisition of Purebread. Bakery Inc. ("Purebread") that was previously announced on May 29, 2023 (the "Acquisition").

Further to Coho's announcement on July 31, 2023, Purebread's existing owners (collectively, the "Purebread Vendors") and the Company have agreed to extend the outside date of the definitive purchase agreement executed in connection with the Acquisition (the "Purchase Agreement") from August 31, 2023 to September 19, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension will allow Coho and the Purebread Vendors to finalize remaining documentation and facilitate concurrent closings of the Acquisition and the previously announced equity financing, term credit facility, and revolving credit facility necessary to support the Acquisition. These transactions are further described in the Company's news releases dated May 29, 2023 and July 31, 2023.

Other than the Extension, the Purchase Agreement is otherwise unamended as of the date hereof.

