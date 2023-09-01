Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced today that it, in conjunction with Stantec, has been selected by Troilus Gold Corporation to lead and coordinate provincial and federal Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") studies for the Troilus Gold project.

Situated in the southeastern area of the Nord-du-Québec Administrative Region, this pivotal project represents a $4.9 million contract, with BluMetric's portion of this contract being $1.5 million. In addition to being responsible for comprehensive water, soil, and sediment studies and facilitating consultations with regulatory agencies and the Indigenous Cree communities, BluMetric will be the lead for the project.

The strategic arrangement between BluMetric and Stantec combines BluMetric's expertise in water with Stantec's expertise in permitting, which allows Troilus Gold to be supported throughout the EIA and permitting process.

"Being involved in the earlier stages of a mine's development has been a priority for BluMetric as we aim to offer solutions for each phase of the lifecycle. These environmental consulting and engineering capabilities cover the initial assessment to production-scale discharge for small-to-mid sized mines. In addition, our ability to work with a brand name Canadian firm speaks to our unique capabilities as a Company," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric.

"We are happy to collaborate with BluMetric on this crucial part of our project development and look forward to present the results to all our stakeholders," stated Jacqueline Leroux, Vice-President Operations, Environment and Permitting at Troilus Gold Corporation.

Earlier in August, the Company was selected along with Stantec for the proposed Duparquet Gold Project in the heart of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt in Duparquet, Québec. BluMetric will support Stantec's water-related disciplines as they conduct the environmental baseline work.

BluMetric continues to strengthen its local and national mining presence while highlighting its strong environmental expertise and relationships with Indigenous communities within Northern Québec. The Company has gained extensive experience in Québec providing services to mining client projects and sees the industry as an opportunity for growth in its environmental consulting services and water technologies.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 180 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Otis Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

Email: brandon@otisir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179298