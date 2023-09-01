

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Friday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to tumble 25.4 percent on year, unchanged from the July reading. Exports are capped lower by an annual 16.4 percent after sinking 16.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.65 billion, up from $1.63 billion a month earlier.



Indonesia will see August figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.10 percent on month and 3.33 percent on year following the 0.21 percent monthly increase and the 3.08 percent annual gain in July. Core CPI is seen higher by 2.30 percent on year, slowing from 2.43 percent in the previous month.



Australia will release July figures for home loans, with forecasts calling for a decline of 1.0 percent on month following the 2.8 percent contraction in June.



Japan will provide Q2 data for capital spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.4 percent on year - slowing from 11.0 percent in the previous three months.



Finally, many of the regional nations will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX