Westchester County, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Coaching You For Life, a renowned private therapy practice run by Jamie Karia, LCSW, has recently launched a unique concierge celebrity therapy service for its elite clientele. The Westchester and Manhattan-based practice, famous for offering therapy to the stars and their children, has extended its range of services to a concierge level, ensuring personalized and consistent care for its exclusive, jet-setting clients, wherever they might be in the world.

Coaching You For Life by Jamie Karia

With over two decades of experience in the helping profession, Karia has spent the majority of her career working with high-profile clients, often from the entertainment industry. She focuses on providing holistic, personalized, empathetic care that respects and understands the unique demands of public life.

"Traveling can be stressful, and it often disrupts the routine of therapy," explains Karia, "That's why I decided to introduce this new service. Whether my clients are shooting a film on location, touring, or vacationing, their mental health should never take a backseat."

Coaching You For Life's "Concierge Celebrity Therapist" service could set a new standard in mental health care for high-profile individuals. Given the growing awareness of mental health issues in the entertainment industry, Karia's service is both timely and necessary.

Through Coaching You For Life, Karia provides personalized services for celebrities by going on-location, making it more convenient for the clientele. The services also include various modalities that align with the clients' personalized treatment plans. In addition, international clients can opt to have the services done virtually.

"The impact of fame and the associated pressures on mental health can be profound," says Karia, "By ensuring consistent therapeutic support, regardless of where my clients are, we're making a real difference in their lives."

About Coaching You For Life

Coaching You For Life by LCSW psychotherapist, Certified Life Coach, Level 2 Reiki practitioner, and author Jamie Karia offers tailored treatments for those facing depression, anxiety, anger issues, trauma, major life transitions, crisis, grief, substance abuse, and more. Backed by over two decades of knowledge and professional experience, the extensive program is crafted to heal and guide children, teens, adults, and seniors through certified wellness therapy and clinical therapy.



