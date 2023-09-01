Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Second Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.375 cents per share in respect of 2Q23 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 3% over the 2Q22 dividend of 4.250 cents per share.

Key dates related to this dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

Record Date:

Payment Date:

Default Currency:

Currency Election Option:

Last Date for Currency Election: November 30, 2023

December 1, 2023

December 29, 2023

S Dollar

Sterling

December 8, 2023

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than December 8, 2023.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Diversified Energy Company PLC

Doug Kris

www.div.energy FTI Consulting

US & UK Financial Public Relations +1 973 856 2757

dkris@dgoc.com

dec@fticonsulting.com

