Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Second Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.375 cents per share in respect of 2Q23 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 3% over the 2Q22 dividend of 4.250 cents per share.

Key dates related to this dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:
Record Date:
Payment Date:
Default Currency:
Currency Election Option:
Last Date for Currency Election:

November 30, 2023
December 1, 2023
December 29, 2023
S Dollar
Sterling
December 8, 2023

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than December 8, 2023.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC
Doug Kris
www.div.energy

FTI Consulting
US & UK Financial Public Relations

+1 973 856 2757
dkris@dgoc.com


dec@fticonsulting.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779194/diversified-energy-announces-second-quarter-dividend

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
