Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 31 August 2023 it purchased a total of 8,522 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 8,522 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.000 GBP0.950 GBP0.950 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.000 GBP0.950000 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.000000

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,910,821 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 517 95.00 XLON 12:52:43 00066830180TRLO0 2005 95.00 XLON 12:53:03 00066830182TRLO0 3000 95.00 XLON 12:53:03 00066830183TRLO0 3000 95.00 XLON 12:53:03 00066830184TRLO0

