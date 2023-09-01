Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
01.09.2023 | 08:34
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 1 September 2023, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
August 25, 20233.93%1.07%5.00%
August 28, 20234.11%1.06%5.17%

The most recent notification, dated August 29, 2023, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 28, 2023
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • 20230901_transparency declaration Blackrock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62d18bbe-62ab-4d87-85b4-a8e294cb9b7d)
  • Solvay_2023-08-25_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4fef6f89-496a-4a90-b62c-433028488e0a)
  • Solvay_2023-08-28_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9316cbe4-7195-4642-9154-63b73b9eb950)

