Tineco Participates for the Second Time at IFA and Presents Four New Innovations: The Pure One Station Vacuum, the Floor One S7 Steam Vacuum, the Floor One S7 Combo, and the Groundbreaking OVENI ONE Intelligent Oven

Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, expands its product range and unveils four new smart home appliances at IFA: the Pure One Station stick vacuum, the Floor One S7 Steam and Combo wet/dry vacuums, and the intelligent Oveni One cake and bread machine. Tineco will showcase these products and other innovations at Hall 4.1, Booth 205.

The PURE ONE STATION

With the launch of the wireless handheld vacuum cleaner PURE ONE STATION, Tineco is innovating and offering a solution that combines performance, hygiene, and ease of use for a clean and healthy interior. This 4-in-1 cleaning station allows for automatic cleaning, recharging, and simple storage of the vacuum.

The PURE ONE STATION is equipped with a 5-level filtration system with H13 HEPA, capable of capturing up to 99.99% of dust particles smaller than 0.3 microns. The particles are collected within the device in a 3-liter dust bag, which needs to be replaced once full.

The Pure One's station is equipped with an auto-cleaning function that automatically empties the dust bin and thoroughly cleans every part, including the brush, tube, and filters.

Finally, the vacuum is equipped with the intelligent Tineco iLoop sensor that ensures precise suction. The vacuum provides meticulous suction power based on the detected dust, thereby improving cleaning efficiency.

Availability and Price

The Pure One Station vacuum cleaner will be available starting September 4th on the official Tineco website and on Amazon for a price of 799 euros.

The Floor One S7 Combo

Featuring an innovative 3-in-1 design, the new Tineco Floor S7 Combo versatile and powerful cordless vacuum cleaner makes every home spotless and well-organized. With its lightweight and ergonomic design, it is easy to maneuver and use, making it ideal for daily cleaning tasks. One of the major strengths of the Tineco Floor S7 Combo is its suction power, which effectively eliminates dirt and debris on all types of floors. Its advanced HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.99% of fine particles, including allergens and air pollutants.

Equipped with various accessories, such as a motorized brush for carpets and rugs, a soft roller brush for hard floors, a crevice tool for tight spaces, and a motorized mini brush for furniture and hard surfaces, this vacuum cleaner is ready to meet all your needs.

Furthermore, its design makes storage of the Tineco Floor S7 Combo easy, while its convenient wall-mounted charging station keeps it always within reach. In addition to floor cleaning, it easily converts to a lightweight handheld vacuum with multiple attachments.

Availability and Price

The Floor One S7 Combo vacuum cleaner will be available in the second half of this year on the Tineco online store and on Amazon.

THE FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM

The most natural way to vacuum, clean, and disinfect floors. The new FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM water and dust vacuum cleaner is equipped with Tineco's exclusive iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean all types of dirty surfaces.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam cleans and disinfects floors with steam at 140°C: the steam melts grease and stains, while the soft roller cleans floors with fresh water for a deep clean. Two steam modes effectively tackle various types of stubborn stains.

With the MHCBSTM system that efficiently recycles dirty water using a constantly adhering scraper and continuously washes with fresh water at a persistent temperature of 450 times/min, floors are immaculate.

Availability and Price

The Floor One S7 Steam vacuum cleaner will be available in the second half of this year on the Tineco online store and on Amazon.

The OVENI ONE: the smart oven

Tineco is now venturing into the kitchen with the smart oven, OVENI ONE, which features a touch screen that allows for pleasant and easy adjustment of settings and access to the integrated smart app, enabling continuous updates of hundreds of recipes, automatic maintenance, and troubleshooting detection. It is a multifunctional model, offering a range of cooking options from appetizers to desserts, and even includes a frying function. Additionally, the OVENI ONE has an intelligent temperature control algorithm, improving cooking accuracy.

Availability and Price

The OVENI ONE will be available at the end of the year on the official Tineco website and on Amazon.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

