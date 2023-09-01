Tineco, a leading innovator in household cleaning solutions, is introducing three new smart additions to its product range this year: the PURE ONE STATION, the FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM COMBO cordless all-in-one floor mop, and the OVENI ONE. Tineco will showcase these and other products at the IFA in Hall 4.1, booth number H4.1-205.

Tineco PURE ONE STATION

The 4-in-1 Cleaning Miracle

The PURE ONE STATION is the epitome of convenience, combining four important functions in one device. Additionally, the vacuum cleaner cleans itself, charges, and is neatly stored on its station after each use. Here are the key product details:

60 days of hassle-free use with the 3-liter Eco dust container: The large, reusable 3-liter dust container can hold dirt and dust for up to 60 days, reducing the frequency of emptying and making maintenance a breeze.

Self-cleaning from the brush to the trash bin: The station empties the dust container and cleans all parts automatically from the brush to the tube and even the filters.

ZeroTangle brush prevents hair tangling: The specially designed brush of the PURE ONE STATION effectively captures and traps hair, making it ideal for pet owners.

The Tineco iLOOP Smart Sensor ensures precise suction: The vacuum cleaner's accurate suction power adjustment detects the amount of dust and adjusts accordingly. The station optimizes the self-cleaning time based on the degree of dirt for a deep and thorough cleaning.

5-stage filtration with H13 HEPA: Fresher and healthier air with the advanced 5-stage HEPA filtration system. The filtration system captures up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 micrometers, ensuring clean air throughout the house.

"After our successful launch event at this year's IFA, we are excited to introduce our innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station to our customers. Equipped with advanced features and state-of-the-art technology, it provides unparalleled cleaning convenience, efficiency, and effectiveness," says Marco Getz, General Manager of Tineco Europe.

The PURE ONE STATION features a modern LED display for intuitive user guidance, weighing 2.4 kg for the vacuum cleaner and an additional 7 kg for the station. The device is available for 799 euros on the official Tineco website and on Amazon.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO

The First Smart Multi-Function Cleaner

Introducing the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 COMBO, the ultimate cleaning solution that smoothly transitions from cordless vacuum to powerful floor washer in seconds, meeting all your cleaning needs. The unique Fresh Water Mopping system ensures dirty water is replaced with fresh, resulting in shinier floors. The ZeroTangle Brush picks up hair messes without wrapping, perfect for all floor types. The Tineco iLOOP Smart Sensor detects messes, adjusting suction for efficient cleaning. The hands-free self-cleaning system eliminates dirt from brush, tubing, and brush panel, maximizing convenience. With up to 40 minutes runtime for Floor Washer and 65 minutes for Smart Vacuum, uninterrupted cleaning is guaranteed. The dual-sided edge cleaning feature reaches wall cracks for thorough cleaning. The SmoothPower Self-Propulsion system effortlessly moves the machine. With 120 AW suction, it handles daily and heavy-duty tasks.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM

Wireless 3-IN-1 device for vacuuming, mopping, and steaming for a deep cleaning

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM combines the power of a cordless vacuum cleaner, mop, and steam cleaner in one device. The days of multiple steps and complicated routines to achieve a flawless floor are over. With its unique design, this intelligent steam mop allows you to clean and disinfect hard floors simultaneously, effectively cutting the required cleaning time in half. Say goodbye to sticky dirt and stubborn stains as the steam, heated to 140?, effortlessly removes grease and dirt from the floor.

Tineco OVENI ONE

The smart chef

With the OVENI ONE, Tineco expands its range of kitchen accessories. The smart oven works through an integrated app and intelligent temperature control, assisting everyone. With the Tineco OVENI ONE, steaming, roasting, grilling, baking, frying, and cooking become child's play thanks to a wealth of functions and intelligent technologies.

Thanks to the intelligent app integration, hundreds of recipes are continuously updated to expand the culinary repertoire of every household. Every step of food preparation can be controlled through a 7.84-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the OVENI ONE can wait on its own.

For more information about Tineco and how the company helps consumers simplify their lives, as well as the comprehensive range of floor care solutions including cordless vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, and carpet cleaners, please visit https://de.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart home appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in the development of advanced smart technologies that make everyday household products more intelligent and user-friendly. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leading company in the smart home appliance category.

