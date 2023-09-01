Jackery Exclusively Reveals New Solar Power Stations at IFA Berlin

Backpack-size Explorer 300 Plus with mini solar panel and Explorer 1000 Plus with optional additional battery packs for further power generation

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with IFA 2023, Jackery, the world's leading provider of portable and environmentally friendly power solutions, is expanding its flagship series with two new power stations: the smallest and lightest member of the Plus family, the Explorer 300 Plus, including a mini-solar module, which is a handy solar generator for the bag. In addition, its' bigger brother, the Explorer 1000 Plus with modular expandable battery packs, completes the new product family of LiFePO4 power stations from Jackery. The official launch is at the consumer electronics fair (Hall 3.2, Stand 307) to coincide with the sale date.



Explorer 300 Plus with SolarSaga 40 Mini

The solar generator for your backpack is ultra-portable, sustainable, and very safe. Smaller and, at 3.75 kg, lighter than devices with comparable capacity, the mini power station with 288 Wh and 300-Watt continuous power reliably supplies electrical consumers with electricity. Carried easily in a backpack, it is the perfect companion for picnics, camping or hill walking. The smart rounded casing with a retractable carrying handle measures just 23 x 15.5 x 16.7 cm and offers five connections on the front in addition to the clear display and LED light: two USB-C with 100 watts / 15 watts each, one USB-A with 15 watts, a 12-volt connection and an earthed socket. The innovative 40-watt mini solar module provides a free, environmentally friendly energy supply. Folded up, the 1.25 kg light photovoltaic pad measures only 25 x 30 cm, which when unfolded takes up 97 x 30 cm of solar radiation. As a waterproof module (IP68), it comes with IEC certification from TÜV-Rheinland and a 5-year guarantee.

Explorer 1000 Plus flexibly expandable thanks to battery packs

The new Explorer 1000 power station covers more energy needs with 1.26 kWh in a compact format. The capacity can be flexibly expanded to 5 kWh with up to three handy battery packs. The lithium iron phosphate battery with an output power of 2000 watts supplies electrical devices with power safely and reliably via a total of seven connections on the front - from sockets via USB-C and A to 12 volts. And it does so whisper-quietly with =30 decibels as well as enduringly, with 4,000 complete charge/discharge cycles (at 70 %), the power station has a service life of over 10 years with daily use. As a solar generator, the portable power station with dimensions of 35.6 x 26 x 28.3 cm and a weight of 14.5 kg comes with two efficient 100-watt solar modules, SolarSaga 100 W.

Transparent, safe, and sustainable

The new Plus series offers multiple protection mechanisms including 12 BMS algorithms and protection against overcurrent, short circuit, deep discharge, overload, overvoltage, and overheating.

Jackery's proprietary "ChargeShield" fast-charging technology not only ensures full batteries in the shortest possible time - even at high temperatures of up to 45 - - but also protects the battery. Staged charging algorithms with variable speed increase safety and help to extend the service life by up to 50%. Users can always keep an eye on the live status of the devices via the app.

Availability and prices

Both new products are available to buy now. The RRP is £319 for the Explorer 300 Plus and £399 for the set with mini solar panel. The Explorer 1000 Plus is available for £1,149, a Battery Pack 1000 Plus for £739 and the solar generator with power station plus two SolarSaga 100-Watt solar modules for £1,599.

Jackery has a pre-promotion: the Explorer 300 Plus is available in the Amazon shop at a reduced price of £279 with £40 off until 11 September 2023, while the solar generator can be added to the shopping basket for only £349 GBP. During the same period, the Jackery online shop is offering an 80-watt solar panel free of charge with the Explorer 1000 Plus, while the solar generator set also comes with a small Explorer 240 power station. For more information, please visit Jackery or Jackery's Amazon.

