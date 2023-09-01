EW Nutrition GmbH: EW Nutrition welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as new CEO

VISBEK, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EW Nutrition, a leading global provider of functional animal nutrition solutions, welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Jan has a PhD degree in microbiology and is an experienced manager in animal health and nutrition, having held leadership roles at DSM, Erber Group, Biomin and Kemin.

"We are very pleased that we have found a strong management lead in Jan, who embodies the philosophy of EW Nutrition", says Jan Wesjohann, Managing Director of parent company EW Group. "EW Nutrition is an innovation-driven company, with intensive investment in R&D. Together with Jan we are looking to enter the next growth phase of EW Nutrition."

"I am very excited to be joining the EW Nutrition team," said Jan Vanbrabant. "EW Nutrition's long-term focus has created an extremely competitive portfolio. EW Nutrition is uniquely positioned to support its customers in mastering the challenges of the changing animal health and nutrition environment."

Former CEO Michael Gerrits is heading into retirement after six years leading EW Nutrition. "I want to thank Michael Gerrits for his essential stewardship in bringing the company to the next level," said Jan Wesjohann.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health and performance, feed quality, digestibility, and more. It is focused on promoting sustainable growth through reduced FCR, natural support against challenges, reduced need for antibiotics, and planet-friendly protein production.

