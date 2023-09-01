Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Coloplast A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and private placement

The share capital of Coloplast A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 September 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060448595 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Coloplast B ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 198,000,000 shares (DKK 198,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 12,200,000 shares (DKK 12,200,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 210,200,000 shares (DKK 210,200,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 755 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COLO B ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3203 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66