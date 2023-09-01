Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
01.09.2023 | 09:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Coloplast A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and private placement

The share capital of Coloplast A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 4 September 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060448595            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Coloplast B             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 198,000,000 shares (DKK 198,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        12,200,000 shares (DKK 12,200,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  210,200,000 shares (DKK 210,200,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 755               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      COLO B               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3203                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
