Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF3C | ISIN: US69012T2069 | Ticker-Symbol: 41ON
Tradegate
01.09.23
09:43 Uhr
0,220 Euro
+0,008
+3,77 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2160,21809:47
0,2160,22209:44
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 09:14
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:OTLK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Outlook is the subject of a Reuters report published on August 30, 2023. According to the report, the Company "said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental eye disease drug, in part due to manufacturing issues observed during pre-approval inspections." Based on this news, shares of Outlook fell by more than 82% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779303/investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-outlook-therapeutics-inc-corporation-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.