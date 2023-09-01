INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. ("Dick's" or "the Company") (NYSE:DKS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Dick's is the subject of an Investor's Business Daily report published on August 23, 2023, which explained: "Q2 profitability fell short largely due to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, according to CEO Lauren Hobart in the release, 'which is an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers.' Net inventories declined 5% to $2.85 billion for the quarter compared to last year. In the earnings call, Hobart noted organized retail crime and general theft had a meaningful impact on full-year expectations." Based on this news, shares of Dick's fell sharply.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm