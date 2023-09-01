INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Canaan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canaan Inc. ("Canaan" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CAN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Canaan issues a press release on August 18, 2023, announcing that, "to ensure legal compliance, the Company decided to temporarily shut down approximately 2.0 Exahash/s of its mining computing power in Kazakhstan since July 2023." The Company added, "the The computing power shutdown consists of approximately 50% of the Company's total installed computing power in Central Asia and North America, which totaled 4.0 Exahash/s at the end of the first quarter of 2023." The release concluded, "the challenges outlined above are anticipated to substantially affect the Company's operational mining computing power starting in the third quarter of 2023." Based on this news, shares of Canaan fell by more than 12.3% on the same day.

