Freitag, 01.09.2023
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
WKN: 914349 | ISIN: US0256762065 | Ticker-Symbol: AM5
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 09:14
38 Leser
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and Encourages to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company ("American Equity" or "the Company") (NYSE:AEL) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company's acceptance of a takeover bid by Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. ("Brookfield").

The investigation focuses on determining if the American Equity board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether Brookfield is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779312/investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-and-encourages-to-contact-the-firm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
