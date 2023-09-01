

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from recent highs against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 0.8737 against the Canadian dollar and a 2-day low of 1.0845 against the NZ dollar, from recent highs of 0.8772 and 1.0869, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie edged down to 0.6464 and 94.06 from recent highs of 0.6501 and 94.42, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.6772 against the euro, from a recent near 4-week high of 1.6698.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the loonie, 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.63 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.62 against the euro.



