

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from recent highs against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 86.55 against the yen, from a recent high of 86.98.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.8228 and 0.5943 from an early more than a 3-week high of 1.8125 and a 2-day high of 0.5988, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro and 0.58 against the greenback.



