Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in August 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) For the period 1 August to 31 August, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 2,000 tonnes of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for CIRCULOSE®). About 2,200 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 2,400 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period. It can be noted that Renewcell had a maintenance stop of approximately one week during the month of August.

