DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.7849 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10638030 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 268702 EQS News ID: 1716975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)