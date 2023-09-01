Anzeige
01.09.2023
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) 
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 31-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 207.0805 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28392971 
CODE: MEUS LN 
ISIN: LU0908500753 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0908500753 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUS LN 
Sequence No.:  268634 
EQS News ID:  1716839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
