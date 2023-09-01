The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

1 September 2023

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 August 2023, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 36,446,810. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 36,446,810.

The above figure (36,446,810) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734