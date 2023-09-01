Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 10:25
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Replication method, Index and name changes - 27/09/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Replication method, Index and name changes - 27/09/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (ANRJ) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Replication method, Index and name changes - 27/09/2023 
01-Sep-2023 / 09:52 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Replication method, Index and name changes - 27/09/2023

-- Replication method, index and name change

Please note that on September 27th, 2023, Amundi will change the replication method, index and name of the following fund:

-- Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (FR0010930644)

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new characteristics that will be effective as of September 27th, 2023 (at open). 

ISIN     Ticker Current ETF Name     Current   Current Index  Current Index Current  Current SFDR 
                        Replication name      Ticker    cut-off  Classification 
FR0010930644 ANRJ  Amundi ETF MSCI Europe  Synthetic  MSCI Europe   M7CXAMAR   16:30 CET Article 6 
       LN   Energy UCITS ETF            Energy 20/35         (D-1) 
 
 
New ETF Name         New     New Index name New Index    New SFDR     New   Primary Market Halt 
               Replication        Ticker     classification  cut-off on TD 
                                                      22/09/2023 
Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG          Bloomberg Hydrogen               15:00 CET 
Screened UCITS ETF         Physical  ESG Index      BHJENEN    Article 8  (D-1)     25/09/2023 
                                                      26/09/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0010930644 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ANRJ 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 268721 
EQS News ID:  1716537 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716537&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 03:52 ET (07:52 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.