DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Replication method, Index and name changes - 27/09/2023

-- Replication method, index and name change

Please note that on September 27th, 2023, Amundi will change the replication method, index and name of the following fund:

-- Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (FR0010930644)

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new characteristics that will be effective as of September 27th, 2023 (at open).

ISIN Ticker Current ETF Name Current Current Index Current Index Current Current SFDR Replication name Ticker cut-off Classification FR0010930644 ANRJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Synthetic MSCI Europe M7CXAMAR 16:30 CET Article 6 LN Energy UCITS ETF Energy 20/35 (D-1) New ETF Name New New Index name New Index New SFDR New Primary Market Halt Replication Ticker classification cut-off on TD 22/09/2023 Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Bloomberg Hydrogen 15:00 CET Screened UCITS ETF Physical ESG Index BHJENEN Article 8 (D-1) 25/09/2023 26/09/2023

