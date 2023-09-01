Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
[01.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,139,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,161,006.12
|8.8306
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|898,418.43
|89.1288
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|120,002.00
|USD
|0
|12,881,986.16
|107.3481
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|56,339.00
|GBP
|0
|5,913,674.24
|104.9659
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|63,431.00
|EUR
|0
|6,456,272.63
|101.7842
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|53,319.00
|CHF
|0
|5,108,379.07
|95.8079
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|30,127,014.65
|10.0993
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,672,398.53
|9.9627