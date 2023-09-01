Anzeige
01.09.2023 | 10:48
Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 SEPTEMBER 2023

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 August 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,822,773 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,822,773

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


