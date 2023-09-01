

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZGPY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the steel manufacturer Friday said that it is suspending earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 for the time being. The move follows the outlook revision by non-ferrous metal supplier Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK), in which Salzgitter holds 29.99 percent stake.



In Germany, Aurubis shares were also losing more than 15 percent.



In a statement, Salzgitter noted Aurubis' announcement on Thursday that its existing fiscal 2023 guidance range cannot be reached as it has identified considerable discrepancies in target metal inventory as well as in individual samples from specific shipments of input materials for the recycling area. A revised definitive guidance was also not issued.



Salzgitter said Aurubis' results has a direct bearing and forms a fixed part of its full-year results. The company will update its full-year guidance once Aurubis updates the same.



In Germany, shares of Salzgitter are trading at 25.54 euros, down 6.10 percent on the Xetra Stock Exchange. Shares of Aurubis are trading at 64.90 euros, down 15.22 percent.



