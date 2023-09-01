

- BARCLAYS CUTS TATE & LYLE PRICE TARGET TO 950 (970) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JEFFERIES CUTS RENISHAW PRICE TARGET TO 3070 (3270) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET HEALTHCARE REIT TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 107 PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 4400 (4200) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 2285 (2211) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES MELROSE INDUSTRIES PRICE TARGET TO 665 (640) PENCE - 'BUY'



