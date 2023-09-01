Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Frankfurt
01.09.23
11:04 Uhr
47,825 Euro
+2,430
+5,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 4 September 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:               GB00BMXNWH07      
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:               Noble Corporation    
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes: 137,083,812 shares   
----------------------------------------------------------
Increase:             4,153,236 shares    
----------------------------------------------------------
Prices:              USD 19.27 - 86 shares  
                 USD 23.13 - 106 shares 
                 USD 0 - 4,153,044 shares
----------------------------------------------------------
Cancellation of shares:      197,477 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  141,039,571 shares   
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            USD 0.00001       
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            NOBLE          
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:           267224         
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
