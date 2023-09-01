Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 4 September 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changes: 137,083,812 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 4,153,236 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Prices: USD 19.27 - 86 shares USD 23.13 - 106 shares USD 0 - 4,153,044 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Cancellation of shares: 197,477 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 141,039,571 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66