Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 September 2023





1 September 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 August 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 824,486,512 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 11,998,426 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 August 2023 is therefore 812,488,086 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

