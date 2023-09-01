NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List

Effective October 2, 2023, as a result of a new market segment introduction, the Fixed Income Derivatives Fee List for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will be amended with a new fee segment. The fees are related to trading in Nordic fixed income derivatives on Nasdaq First North and covers both order book and request for quote execution types. Please find a draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in red, attached to this notice. Please do not hesitate to contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any further questions. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1164074