

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday and were set for a weekly gain after Russia signaled that it would extend export curbs.



A weaker dollar, improved manufacturing data from China and Europe along with signs of more stimulus from Beijing also supported prices, heading into the weekend.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $87.31 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $84.11.



There are expectations of further supply cuts by OPEC+ members after Russia indicated that it may continue its voluntary cut on crude exports until next month.



Details are expected to be released next week, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Traders expect a similar announcement from Saudi Arabia.



The dollar index traded weak on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with raising rates.



In news out of China, the People's Bank of China said it would cut foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions in a bid to boost liquidity and shore up the yuan.



A private survey showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August, raising optimism that the worst of factory slump in Asia's largest economy may be over.



In Europe, a survey showed the downturn in euro zone manufacturing sector eased last month, with the corresponding PMI reaching a three-month high.



