Eastman's Archaeological Discoveries: Landmark Archaeological Discovery Reveals Stunning Indigenous Heritage

Giant Thunderbird Geoglyph rediscovered in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / In a remarkable discovery near the Mexican border in South West Arizona, Gary Eastman, a remote explorer and owner of Eastman's Archaeological Discoveries, a website showcasing discoveries using Google Earth, has unveiled a treasure from the past. This explorer's keen observation while using Google Earth led to the rediscovery of an awe-inspiring Native American Thunderbird geoglyph. This colossal depiction is not ordinary; it's a meticulously crafted geoglyph with thousands of arranged stones. The Thunderbird measures approximately 220 meters in width and 75 meters in height. Its sheer scale is a testament to the prowess and dedication of its creators. With a distinct style, the intricacy of the design is unparalleled. It indicates the artistic capabilities and the deep spiritual and cultural significance of the Thunderbird to its creators.



Significance and Future Impact

In many indigenous cultures, the Thunderbird is a powerful symbol, often associated with rain and storms, signifying power, protection, and transformation. This rediscovery serves as a vivid reminder of the deep roots and rich heritage of Native Americans, a legacy that has often been overshadowed. For today's Indigenous Americans, this rediscovery is more than just an archaeological find; it's a bridge to their ancestors, a testament to their legacy, and a reaffirmation of their place in the annals of history. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage the younger generation, educating them about their origins and instilling a sense of pride in their heritage. As for the future, this site holds immense potential for cultural preservation and heritage tourism, which could benefit Indigenous American communities both culturally and economically. It underscores the need for collaborative conservation efforts to protect and maintain such invaluable historical treasures.

History of the South West American Tribes

The indigenous tribes of South West America have long been the proud bearers of a rich and vibrant history. The closest tribe to the Thunderbird and prominent among these tribes is the Hohokam tribe (Tohono O'odham nation reservation), known for their irrigation and early desert agriculture advancements. As skilled builders and artisans, their artifacts offer glimpses into an era when they thrived in harmony with the challenging desert environment.

In Conclusion

This discovery is a beacon of hope, signaling that even in today's fast-paced digital age, there are still secrets from our ancestors waiting to be found and stories from the past longing to be told.

Contact:

Gary Eastman

230 Center St.

Bristol, CT 06010

Phone: 860 519-7697

Email: garydeastman@gmail.com

Website: www.friedenergy.com

