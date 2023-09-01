Global Loan Agency Services ("GLAS"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pristine SAS ("Pristine"). Headquartered in London, UK with offices in France, Germany, the United States, and Australia, GLAS is a leading provider of loan administration, agency, and trustee services globally.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Paris, France, Pristine is a leading asset and trust management firm. It provides a range of services supporting restructuring and asset management teams within both global and domestic financial institutions and asset managers.

This transaction would represent GLAS' first acquisition following LLCP's investment and is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Mia Drennan and Brian Carne, Co-Founders of GLAS, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Pristine as the firms offer complementary services that will be highly valued by our enlarged client base. Pristine's capabilities in fiducie and management company services will be very relevant for our clients. We are excited to welcome the Pristine team into the GLAS family."

Josh Kaufman, Head of Europe at LLCP, added, "We are thrilled to support GLAS' acquisition of Pristine, which is a highly strategic and important initiative for GLAS. The addition of Pristine's unique service offering is complementary and additive to GLAS and will allow the company to further support and grow with its clients across the European market. We look forward to continuing to support the GLAS management team as the company continues on its impressive growth journey both organically and through M&A."

GLAS is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II.

LLCP was advised by Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP and Simmons Simmons LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Franchising Multi-unit, Business Services, Education Training and Engineered Products Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.3 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.7 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831460542/en/

Contacts:

Mark Semer/Sara Widmann

Gasthalter Co.

(212) 257 4170

llcp@gasthalter.com