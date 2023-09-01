BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 August 2023 were:
598.70p Capital only
608.11p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 31st August 2023, the Company has 98,765,572 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,444,292 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.