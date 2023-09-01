Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2023 | 12:53
116 Leser
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF BRADLEY BARCOLA TO PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Lyon, August 31, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the transfer of Bradley Barcola to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €45 million, with the potential for an additional €5 million in bonuses.

The U21 international forward had expressed his desire, through his representatives, to join PSG for several weeks.

A product of our youth academy, Bradley Barcola has proudly worn the OL jersey at every level, from U8s up until September 14, 2021, when he signed his first professional contract, that he would later extend until 2026.

The young international striker has made 47 professional appearances, including 23 in the latter part of the previous season, during which he was particularly prolific, scoring 7 goals and providing 10 assists. These noteworthy performances earned him his first call-up on March 25, 2023, to the French U21 national team, with which he brilliantly showcased his skills during the European Championship held in June (2 goals - 2 assists).

Olympique Lyonnais wishes to congratulate Bradley Barcola for his entire journey with OL.



OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
