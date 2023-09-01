acre security Builds Momentum in 2023, With Robust Adoption of Cloud-Enabled Solutions and Expansion in High-Demand Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Today, acre security, a global leader providing state-of-the-art security systems, unveiled its robust growth trajectory in the first half of 2023, marked by a steady adoption of its cloud-based access control solutions, an expanding international reach, and continuous enhancement of its mobile solutions.

"The growing adoption of our cloud-enabled access control solutions underscores their effectiveness and the confidence our clients envision in our offerings," said Don Joos, CEO, acre security. "Coupled with our global growth and the continuous enhancement of our technology portfolio, we're well-poised to offer unparalleled solutions and support to high-growth markets."

The demand for cloud-based access control continues to grow as companies migrate towards the convenience and secure access to data that cloud solutions deliver. The flexibility and scalability of the cloud enables them to address increased risks and support the integration of modern, secure solutions to support security and business operations. According to Spherical Insights, the worldwide Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market is projected to reach $4310.8 million by 2032.

"Cloud-based solutions are witnessing significant global growth," said Harm Radstaak, Chief Strategy Officer and President, acre international. "In line with this trend, we're introducing Feenics to several markets, the United Arab Emirates being one, that are primed to embrace the proven benefits of cloud solutions for security applications."

The company's cloud-based Feenics platform, now accessible in rapidly expanding markets like the UAE, offers myriad features that cater to the distinct requirements of modern businesses across numerous applications. Its open architecture enables effortless integration with existing security infrastructure, while its scalability ensures it can adapt to environments of all sizes. Armed with real-time updates and remote access, Feenics equips users to manage their security anywhere, anytime.

In a time when businesses are steadily adopting emerging technologies for their security needs, acre security is ready to support evolving requirements. By offering flexible, scalable, and innovative technologies, acre assists its customers in enhancing security and staying ahead of the technology curve.

Recognizing the unique security needs and growth opportunities in the education sector, acre security has also refined its mobile applications to give schools comprehensive control over their security systems. Its mobile app presents real-time geo-map views, streamlines cloud mustering, and secures classroom access. Specifically designed to cater to schools, this application demonstrates acre's dedication to customizing its technology to suit the specialized needs of its customers.

