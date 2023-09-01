London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Change of Registered Office
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
Date: 1stSeptember 2023
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
Change of Registered Office Address
London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to Suite 1.01, Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.CONTACT:
Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8741
(David Marshall/Edward Beale)
JSE Sponsor to the Company:
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
