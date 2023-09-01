London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Date: 1stSeptember 2023

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Change of Registered Office Address

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to Suite 1.01, Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 3709 8741

(David Marshall/Edward Beale)

JSE Sponsor to the Company:

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited