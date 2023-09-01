Anzeige
01.09.2023 | 13:12
505 Games: Hollywood legend Michael Madsen returns as criminal mastermind Travis Baker for an unmissable video game treasure hunt.

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 505 Games and INGAME STUDIOS are excited to reveal that the Crime Boss: Rockay City 'Heist Hunt', an unmissable digital treasure hunt, launches today. Starring in a brand new announcement video Michael Madsen reprises his role as Travis Baker, legend of the Rockay City criminal underworld, requesting help from entrepreneurial heist enthusiasts and code crackers from Rockay City to seek out his ill-gotten gains from one of the city's most infamous heists.

Watch the announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P850bCF-qdY

With Michael Madsen kicking things off today, the 'Heist Hunt' is an online treasure hunt that will allow players to hunt for clues and win prizes.

Using social media, marketing materials and in-game activations the treasure hunt is open to players globally*. Treasure hunters are encouraged to follow and closely observe the 505 Games social channels throughout the hunt.

Timed with a new free-to-play event from 7th September '23 to 11th September '23 the hunt welcomes entertainment fans to visit Rockay City and live out the life of a crime lord alongside familiar faces including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, and more.

Note For Editors.

All filming, editing and other production work was carried out before the recent SAG actions.

*Some territory exclusions apply.

Synopsis:

Crime Boss: Rockay City is an organised crime game combining first-person shooter action and turf wars, playable solo or with friends. Take on the role of Travis Baker - a man with his sights set on becoming the new King of Rockay City, one crime at a time…

About 505 Games

505 Games, a Digital Bros' subsidiary, is a global publisher focused on offering a broad selection of video games for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on console and PC platforms as well as mobile devices. Publishing highlights include DEATH STRANDING (PC), Control, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Ghostrunner, Gems of War, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. 505 Games has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, China and Japan. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit 505games.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P850bCF-qdY

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hollywood-legend-michael-madsen-returns-as-criminal-mastermind-travis-baker-for-an-unmissable-video-game-treasure-hunt-301915823.html

