Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Frankfurt
01.09.23
08:01 Uhr
8,600 Euro
+0,090
+1,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6108,68014:49
PR Newswire
01.09.2023 | 13:30
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services in Finland - 50 experts from Kiwa Inspecta are joining the company today

Caverion Corporation Investor news 1 September 2023 at 2.10 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion announced in June the acquisition of Inspecta Oy's building services business unit. The transaction was completed today, 1 September, and 50 Kiwa Inspecta experts are now part of Caverion.

The transaction is based on Caverion's growth strategy. The expansion of advisory services supports the company's business and its role as a leading provider of facility management services.

Determining the condition of a building is the starting point for planning measures and for ensuring sustainable and energy wise use of the building throughout its life cycle. The new Caverion experts will continue to provide customers with services related to condition assessments of building structures and technical systems, indoor air condition surveys, project planning and management and supervision.

"A warm welcome to our new experts! There is a continuous demand for our advisory services and we want to support our customers in choosing energy wise and sustainable solutions throughout the life cycle of their buildings," says Laura Karotie, Head of Managed Operations, Caverion Finland.

Read more about our facility management services

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact: Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com, tel. +358 50 390 0941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3827458/2269281.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-experts,c3211596

Caverion-experts

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-expands-its-expertise-in-advisory-services-in-finland--50-experts-from-kiwa-inspecta-are-joining-the-company-today-301915830.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.