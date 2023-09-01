Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
01.09.2023 | 13:36
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 01 September 2023

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 31 August 2023, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,614p

Including income: 4,644p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


