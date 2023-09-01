

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish wind energy provider Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK), announced on Friday that it has received a firm order to power an undisclosed repowering project in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.



The wind turbine manufacturer has to deliver six V150-6.0 MW wind turbines and one V162-6.2 MW wind turbine in 6.0 MW operating mode, including supplying and commissioning the turbines.



Upon completing the order, the firm will service the turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management service agreement that is designed to ensure the optimized performance of the assets.



The delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter and the completion of the commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.



In a separate announcement, the company said that it has signed a conditional agreement for the supply of turbines for an onshore project in the United States that has a capacity greater than Vestas' current disclosure threshold of 1 GW.



The company will disclose further details when the agreement translates into an unconditional order.



Currently, shares of Vestas are trading at 164.02 euros up 3.17% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.



