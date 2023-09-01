

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States' largest electric grid operator PJM Interconnection has issued a Hot Weather Alert for its entire region serving 13 states and the District of Columbia for September 4 and 5.



A Hot Weather Alert is a routine procedure PJM issues ahead of 90 degree weather and/or high humidity in order to prepare transmission and generation personnel and facilities for expected increases in electricity demand.



Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees throughout the eastern states of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia next week.



PJM anticipates increase in electricity usage during the Labor Day holiday and the following week due to the hot weather.



In a Hot Weather Alert issued on Thursday, PJM said it expects to serve a forecasted load across its operating region of around 138,500 MW on September 4. The consumption is estimated to increase to 150,000 MW on the next day.



PJM said the forecasted summer peak demand for electricity is approximately 156,000 MW, and expressed confidence that the company can balance supply and demand and direct the power grid 24/7 from its control rooms.



PJM's current peak demand for this summer was 148,000 MW, recorded on July 27. This is lower than the all-time record peak electricity demand of 165,563 MW, recorded 17 years ago.



