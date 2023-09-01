ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Qualifies for $2 Million Prize Pool Competition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("we", "ESE", or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned esports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends ("ALGS") ALGS Season Finale: The 2023 Championship, which has a $2 USD million prize pool.

ALGS is a competition for the popular esport video game Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA). The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

ESE CEO, Konrad Wasiela, commented, "The video game Apex Legends is seeing significant growth, and this event is the largest of the year in its respective field. The prize pool is set at $2M USD, which includes $600,000 USD for the 1st place position. The ALGS Championship will include the highest level of competition between some of the top teams in the world. ESE is excited to be fighting for a significant prize pool and the chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends."



The event will take place in Birmingham, UK, September 6th to 10th, 2023, at the Resorts World Arena (https://www.resortsworldarena.co.uk/).

A full breakdown of the ALGS event is available on the official Apex Legends website.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected lay out of the ALGS Championship and the prize money to be awarded at each stage. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779259/ese-entertainment-qualifies-for-2-million-prize-pool-competition