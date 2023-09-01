Anzeige
Freitag, 01.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2023 | 14:02
HippoFi, Inc.: HippoFi To Announce Strategic Alliance With Orthopedic Industry Leader

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) - HippoFi, in association with its wholly owned subsidiary PUR Biologics, is preparing to unveil the details of the closing of its strategic partnership and asset acquisition with a top 5 global leader in the orthopedic industry. This partnership requires a collaboration of distinct expertise and technology, aiming to shape the future landscape of spinal biologics.

"We look forward to sharing more details in next week's formal announcement, this is a pivotal moment for our company," shared CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman and CEO of HippoFi.

HippoFi's consistent leadership in spinal biologic advancements and track record of success positions this announcement as a key industry development.

About HippoFi, Inc.
HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

About PUR Biologics
PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

Contact:
Jason Brown
Shareholder Communications
HippoFi, Inc.
612-209-7565

SOURCE: HippoFi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779279/hippofi-to-announce-strategic-alliance-with-orthopedic-industry-leader

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
