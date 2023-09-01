Anzeige
01.09.2023
Smartmi Launches Mist-Free Evaporative Humidifier 3 for Whole Home Hydration

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartmi, a global pioneer of home appliance consumption upgrade, today unveils its transformative new Evaporative Humidifier 3, engineered to elevate air quality and convenience through category-redefining design effortlessly.

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3 solves dry air problems like respiratory irritation, allergies, germ growth, and more. It's ideal for those prone to respiratory issues, infants, the elderly, vocal performers, and people in homes with dry climates and forced air heating. It brings the sensory pleasure of breathing pure, clean moisture to soothe skin, nasal passages, and throats.

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3

Innovative Technology for Healthier Air

Smartmi's evaporative system mimics natural humidity for air that feels fresh and inviting. With mist-free humidification technology, the evaporator evenly contacts the pure water in the water collector and then slowly rotates to form a large, ultra-thin water film. A strong cross-flow fan blows above the film, accelerating evaporation to provide natural humidity in a gentle way.

Integrated air drying technology automatically activates for 3 hours when water runs low, evaporating the remaining moisture to prevent hazardous bacterial growth in stagnant water. This inhibits mold and odors and promotes long-term clean operation.

Convenience and Capacity to Hydrate Any Space

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3 features a large 5L tank for up to 14 hours of continuous hydration in large rooms. The built-in pump ensures even water flows onto the evaporator for uninterrupted moisture output up to 350 mL/h. The top fill design allows easy refilling during operation. It uses a high-precision sensor to monitor water levels. Smart controls allow you to set desired humidity levels, monitor remotely via the Mi Home app, and connect with Google Assistance and Amazon Alexa.

Soothing, Undisruptive Comfort

Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3 operates ultra-quietly below 50dB, providing soothing humidity day and night without disturbance. It has a minimalist LED display that adjusts to low brightness in sleep mode. The humidifier silently hydrates skin, nasal passages, and airways for effortless humidification.

Experience Refined for Real Life

The Evaporative Humidifier 3 features a sleek, modern design that seamlessly matches contemporary home décor. And the new constant humidity mode allows adjusting optimal humidity from 30-60% for comfort. The water tank can be easily removed for cleaning, fast disassembly and reassembly.

Pricing and Availability

The revolutionary Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3 will launch in CIS, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in September 2023 starting at $169. Learn more at www.smartmiglobal.com.

Contact: news@smartmiglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198643/Smartmi_Evaporative_Humidifier_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartmi-launches-mist-free-evaporative-humidifier-3-for-whole-home-hydration-301914682.html

