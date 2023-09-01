IMOU presents the latest products & technology at IFA 2023

Conveying the newly defined concept of "A Journey" to smarter home security and revealing innovative home security products

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMOU again joins hands with IFA, Europe's biggest home appliances trade show in 2023. IFA 2023 takes place on the 1st of September in Berlin, Germany, where IMOU showcases its latest lineup of innovative home security products on Stand 106, Hall 22.

As a leading smart IoT solution and service provider, IMOU announces a new tagline of "Smart & Security; Cloud and Connectivity" at IFA 2023 and proves its ambition in the home security area with four IPC series including 4K UHD series, IMOU SENSE series, innovative camera series, and battery camera series and other innovative products and services.

IMOU sets up multiple sections in the exhibition stand at IFA and takes visitors to go on "A Journey" of the brand new IMOU home security universe, which exhibits IMOU's efforts for creating a smarter and safer environment for households and small and medium enterprise owners and allows all visitors to have an immersive experience of a smarter home.

Smart & Security

IMOU has 10 years of extensive experience in security and built 3 manufacturing industrial parks worldwide. In IFA 2023, IMOU finally shows ambition and capability to redefine "Smart & Security" for the whole industry.

In the center of the exhibition stand, IMOU showcases four innovative IPC series, which include the 4K UHD series, IMOU SENSE series, Innovative Camera series, and Battery Camera series.

Rex 3D 4K, Knight 4K, and Cruiser 2 4K, the 'three Musketeers' of the 4K UHD series, are 4K security cameras with different features designed for specific indoor/outdoor surveillance scenarios. The Bullet 3, Versa 2, and Cruiser 2C, are three products from the IMOU SENSE series which feature AI Human & Vehicle Detection/Pet Detection powered by IMOU SENSE that raises the accuracy of human and vehicle/pet recognition of up to 99% and 50% more accurate in comparison to the traditional algorithms provided by other chip manufacturers. The self-developed AI Human & Vehicle Detection algorithm matrix can also lower the miss rate by 35% - 50%.

In addition to the 4K UHD series, with the highest resolution in the market, and the self-developed IMOU SENSE series, IMOU also reveals its Innovative Camera and Battery Camera series. IMOU greets visitors with the products from the Innovative Camera series, including, the updated Bulb Camera that supports easy installation with E26/E27 screws, the innovative indoor security cameras Cruiser Dual and Ranger Dual with two built-in lenses that can easily cover two different surveillance angles, Cruiser 4G that supports 4G connection without Wi-Fi, and Rex VT with Panoramic Pan & Tilt and built-in smart information screen.

IMOU also has added IMOU smart locks and IMOU Robots to its manifesto of Smart & Security. As the highlight of the IMOU Robot family, RV2 is one of the most advanced robot vacuum and mop with self-cleaning base station in the market and definitely the go-to choice when users would like to add one intelligent cleaning robot at home. While the IMOU Robot family adds more evidence of how "Smart" IMOU is, the Smart Lock - Rock 1 that supports 3MP cameras and 150°wide-angle lenses along with DB60 smart doorbell, serve as the icing on the cake and add the right amount of tailored detail s to home security solutions.

Cloud & Connectivity

After creating a "Smart & Security" universe, IMOU also creates easy access for households and small and medium enterprise owners with advanced cloud service and connectivity technology. With 40 million registered users worldwide and 80 million accessed devices, IMOU Cloud is built with multiple safety certifications and is determined to provide services and devices to more users.

At IFA 2023, IMOU will showcase to visitors upgraded routers, including, the AC1200 and AX3000 with new enhancements and Gigabit Switch - 5 Ports and Gigabit Switch - 8 Ports that support full gigabit networking ports. IMOU also showcases a lineup of stunning innovative IoT product designs with upgraded enhancements, including, upgraded sensors and detectors, smart alarm hubs, smart plug, smart lightbulb, and IR remote controls in which both the smart lightbulb B5 and Smart Plug support the Matter protocol. All the eye-catching designs above enable users to enjoy an upgraded smart life more conveniently.

IMOU sets up a semi-enclosed space on the exhibition stand to showcase the cutting-edge self-developed AI technology and cloud technology, as well as, consult with small and medium enterprise owners, and customize hardware, software, cloud products and services for them on the spot. IMOU is well known for tailoring security and control solutions covering various scenarios for enterprises.

As a leading smart IoT solution and service provider who believes that technology and beauty can be integrated and that smart technology can be presented in a visually-appealing way, IMOU has taken a great leap toward integrating technology, beauty, and the needs of specific scenarios and targeted users. From the exhibition stand at IFA 2023, IMOU will be cultivating and creating more accessible and user-friendly surveillance solutions for households and small and medium enterprises. Now, IMOU has taken all of its users on a journey to a smarter and safer place.

About IMOU

IMOU, a leading smart IoT solution and service provider, has been committed to creating an easier, smarter, and more secure lifestyle for every user and their families through advanced technology and smart products.

With the four major product systems (IMOU Security, IMOU Robots, IMOU Lights, and IMOU Link) based on the core AI technology and cloud technology, IMOU Provides diversified solutions according to different usage scenarios, creating a more convenient and efficient experience for smart product users.

IMOU products have covered more than 100 countries, and more than 30 million users around the world have enjoyed the safety and convenience brought by IMOU. More information can be found at www.imoulife.com.

