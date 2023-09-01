Navy Risk Management Support Services Contract Awarded to Falconwood, Inc.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2023 / Falconwood, Inc. announced today they recently won a recompete contract from the Department of Navy (DON) in support of the Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command. Under this award, Falconwood will continue to provide support services for the management and processing of Assessment and Authorization (A&A) of systems and applications used and operated by USFF Communications and Information Systems Division (N6) and various Echelon III commands. The contract is valued at approximately $11 million and consists of one base-year contract with four one-year option periods. The contract effective date is September 1, 2023.

"We are pleased to continue our efforts with the Fleet Forces Team," said Allie Lawaetz, President of Falconwood, Inc. "We have been providing Risk Management Framework services to USFF for over five years and will continue to bring our proven foundational understanding experience to execute the U.S. Fleet Forces Command mission."

Support under this contract includes processing, planning, execution and management of A&A packages within the Risk Management Framework (RMF) process, Information System Security Engineer (ISSE) duties, delivery onsite RMF and ISSE training for USFF sites and system owners, and performing onsite visits to prepare for inspections.

Falconwood has a 20-year history of supporting the total lifecycle of Information Technology systems and applications, and a long-standing commitment to the Department of Defense (DoD). Some of Falconwood's current work includes RMF Cybersecurity Support Services to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth Fleet globally, professional and technical engineering support services for the Navy Enterprise Business Solutions (PMW 220) program office, engineering and logistics services in support of the United States Marine Corps Logistics Integrated Information Solutions - Marine Corps Program Office (PMW 230), and engineering and logistics contractor support Services for the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital).

Falconwood is a woman-owned, veteran-owned company providing consultation and programmatic support to DoD Information Technology (IT) initiatives and programs. Falconwood provides expert advice and consultation on a diverse range of IT subjects, focusing on acquisition, policy, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering, and service management.

For more information about Falconwood Inc., visit http://falconwood.biz.

