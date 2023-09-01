Creating a Greener Future through Technology-Driven Reforestation Initiatives

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2023) - Boardsi, a leading platform connecting executives with board and advisory roles, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Evertreen.com, a pioneer in utilizing technology for global reforestation efforts. In line with Boardsi's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, this partnership marks a significant step towards combatting deforestation and fostering habitat protection on a global scale.





The collaboration with Evertreen.com aligns seamlessly with Boardsi's longstanding focus on sustainability. With over two decades of experience in connecting executives with transformative opportunities, Boardsi recognizes that a successful business venture goes hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship. This innovative partnership amplifies Boardsi's capacity to make a tangible difference for the planet.

Growing Greener, Together

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision - to drive reforestation and habitat preservation across 12 countries worldwide. As part of this initiative, Boardsi will plant new trees in correlation with every executive interview and opportunity it facilitates, spanning across Board of Directors roles and Advisory positions. This progressive approach fosters not only professional growth but also environmental rejuvenation, solidifying Boardsi's dedication to sustainable practices.

Evertreen.com, a trailblazer in the environmental-tech space, adds a layer of transparency to the initiative. Utilizing satellite monitoring, contributors can witness the growth and thriving of the trees they've planted, as well as access their GPS coordinates. This empowerment extends beyond mere participation, allowing individuals to become active custodians of the environment.

Driving Sustainable Development Goals

The collaborative effort between Boardsi and Evertreen.com directly addresses key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs):

Climate Action (SDG 13): Trees absorb carbon dioxide, making them a powerful tool against climate change.

Life on Land (SDG 15): Trees support biodiversity, prevent soil erosion, and provide habitats for wildlife.

Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12): Sustainable tree usage can replace the need for deforestation-driven resources.

Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6): Trees contribute to water filtration and soil preservation, enhancing water quality.

No Poverty (SDG 1): Tree planting fosters sustainable livelihoods, benefiting local communities.

Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11): Urban trees combat heat islands, provide shade, and enhance air quality.

Boardsi and Martin Rowinski's Vision

Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi, affirms, "Our commitment to ESG extends beyond rhetoric. Planting trees monthly is a tangible way to drive positive change. Each connection we facilitate holds the potential to be a catalyst for environmental restoration. It's about making an impact in boardrooms and on our planet, harmonizing business with ecology."

A Call for Global Collaboration

This partnership is a testament to the growing importance of integrating business practices with sustainable initiatives. The need for reforestation has never been more pressing, given the urgent climate challenges we face today. Evertreen.com's cutting-edge technological approach offers individuals and businesses an opportunity to effect change from every corner of the world.

"We're honored to collaborate with Boardsi in our mission to reforest our planet. By planting trees in Kenya together, we're taking a vital step towards a sustainable future," says Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen.com.

Boardsi's collaboration with Evertreen.com showcases the potential of businesses to effect meaningful change. This endeavor embodies the synergy between technological innovation, global collaboration, and environmental responsibility. Join Boardsi in planting trees and nurturing a greener tomorrow. Plant a Tree Today.

