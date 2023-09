Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 31 August 2023 was 152.83p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

01 September 2023